Trump closes the year highlighting Border Patrol and Hispanic community

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump closed the year with a message to the Border Patrol and the Hispanic community. The president launched a post on his Truth Social account, where he thanked the border agents, many of them of Hispanic origin, for their work during 2025.

During the first year of his second term, the Republican hadborder security as one of his main objectives.

In particular, he highlighted the work of Paul Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), the union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents and support personnel. He also highlighted the increase in law enforcement enlistment numbers.

"Paul Perez and the Border Patrol have done a fantastic job, and so proud that more than half are of Hispanic heritage, which Los Angeles’ incompetent Mayor, Karen Bass (who hasn’t even gotten the permits for people rebuilding their homes after the record setting fire that took place), and other Third Rate Politicians, are complaining about. Our Enlistment Numbers are at RECORDS, and we’ll keep it that way," the president wrote.

"There is no group I am more proud of than Border Patrol and ICE, and nobody understands the Border better than our fantastic Hispanic population, which continues to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he added.

Hours earlier, and in dialogue with Fox News, Perez thanked Trump for his commitment to the southern border.

"Serving under five presidents, I can tell you this. President Trump did more in two weeks. From day one to two weeks, within that time period, he did more for this country by securing the border than the other presidents that I've served under five total did in their entire four or eight year term. And so we have completely closed down the border. There are no gotaways. There is nobody coming across. We are going after every single person in this country that made it across under Joe Biden's tenure because of the fact that we've been able to secure the border like no other president has ever allowed us to secure it before," he said.