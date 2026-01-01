Trump ends National Guard deployments to Los Angeles, Portland, and Chicago, but promises to return

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump finalized the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago. The president made the announcement in the final hours of 2025 via his Truth Social account. During the first year of his second term, the Republican put the focus oncombating crime in big Democratic cities.

According to Trump, the aforementioned cities would have succumbed to crime had it not been for the actions of the federal government. Currently, all three metropolises have Democratic mayors: Karen Bass, Keith Wilsonand Brandon Johnson.

"We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact. Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago would be GONE if it weren’t for the Federal Government stepping in," the president tweeted.

"We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time! It is hard to believe that these Democrat Mayors and Governors, all of whom are greatly incompetent, would want us to leave, especially considering the great progress that has been made???," he added.

Throughout 2025, and as part of hise 'Make America Safe Again' agenda, Trump also deployed the National Guard to Washington DC and Memphis.

For example, the deployment of the agents had a very quick impact in the nation's capital. Shortly after the deployment, the D.C. Police Union reported that major crimes had dropped significantly.

Through a publication on its X account, the union specified that vehicle theft was down 83%, violent crimes by 22% and common robberies by 46%. In addition, property crimes registered a 6% decrease, while overall crime was down 8%.