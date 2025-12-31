Trump blocks first two bills his second term in office

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump signed the first vetoes of his second presidential term, blocking two bills that had been passed in Congress. The decisions were officially communicated to the legislative branch through letters in which the president detailed his reasons for rejecting both measures.

The vetoes affect a water infrastructure project in Colorado and a budget allocation linked to an area located within the Everglades National Park in Florida.

Arkansas Valley Pipeline project veto

The first veto pertains to the Arkansas Valley Pipeline Completion Act (AVC), an initiative intended to fund a drinking water project in eastern Colorado. The plan sought to bring water supply to 39 rural communities in the Eastern Plains region, where groundwater has high levels of salinity and, in some cases, has raised concerns about the release of radiation from wells.

In his letter to Congress, President Trump explained that he decided to veto the measure to prevent taxpayers from funding costly and unreliable policies, reaffirming his stance on controlling government spending.

"H.R. 131 would continue the failed policies of the past by forcing Federal taxpayers to bear even more of the massive costs of a local water project — a local water project that, as initially conceived, was supposed to be paid for by the localities using it," Trump noted in his veto message.

Second Everglades-related veto

The second veto blocks a project that allocated $14 million for the protection of Osceola Camp, an area located within Everglades National Park and inhabited by members of the Miccosukee tribe.

The tribe had challenged the Trump Administration's plans to install an improvised immigration detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in the area. A federal judge had previously ordered the facility closed.

"Despite seeking funding and special treatment from the Federal Government, the Miccosukee Tribe has actively sought to obstruct reasonable immigration policies that the American people decisively voted for when I was elected," Trump said in his message.

"My Administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding projects for special interests, especially those that are unaligned with my Administration’s policy of removing violent criminal illegal aliens from the country," he added.