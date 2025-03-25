Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de marzo, 2025

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked wheelchair-bound Republican Greg Abbott, calling him "Governor Hot Wheels."

The claim came to light in a viral video posted on social medias of his speech at the Human Rights Campaign event. Crockett also referred to Abbott as a "mess."

"Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess," the Democrat said.

🚨WATCH: Rep. JASMINE CROCKETT calls Texas Governor Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels."



Abbott is paralyzed below the waist and has used a wheelchair for over 40 years. pic.twitter.com/JCZOSYF8oM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2025

The comments generated backlash on social media, with the National Republican Congressional Committee calling the words "disgusting insults."

In addition, the committee questioned whether House Democrats will condemn Crockett's comments.

"Jasmine Crockett is the perfect spokesperson for today’s Democrats — out of touch and completely unhinged. When you’ve got no message and no agenda, all that’s left is hate," said Mike Marinella, NRCC spokesman.

Gov. Abbott has been in a wheelchair for more than 40 years. He suffered severe paralysis due to a tragic accident in 1984.

"While out running, a large oak tree along his path cracked and fell on Governor Abbott’s back, leaving him forever paralyzed from the waist down," explained his official website.