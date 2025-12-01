Noem confirms she will continue with deportation flights despite court order: 'Decisions on deportations are mine'

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de noviembre, 2025

The secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, confirmed Sunday that she ordered to continue with the deportation and transfer of Venezuelan detainees to El Salvador, even though there was a court order suspending the flights. The official noted that these decisions fall within her authority at the Department of Homeland Security.

During an interview, Noem stated, "The decisions that are made on deportations, where flights go, and when they go are my decision at the Department of Homeland Security...we will continue to do the right thing and ensure that dangerous criminals are removed."

Department of Justice backs directive

Court documents filed last week indicate that the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that Noem instructed officials to maintain transfers to a high-security prison in El Salvador. The directive was issued while assessing whether the administration could face possible contempt proceedings following a judge's order seeking the return of more than 100 Venezuelans to the United States.