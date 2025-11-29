Trump warns that Venezuela's airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a strong warning regarding Venezuelan airspace, amid a climate of growing tension with dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the Republican wrote on Truth Social.

The statement comes as the U.S. administration increases pressure on the Venezuelan regime and deployed a large-scale military operation in the Caribbean, which includes the world's largest aircraft carrier.

In this context, Washington is seeking to reinforce its stance on Caracas and warn about possible risks in the region.