Federal judge asks DOJ for assurances to protect victims' privacy in future disclosures in Epstein case

Published by Sabrina Martin 27 de noviembre, 2025

A federal judge is demanding that the Department of Justice explain exactly how it will protect the identity and privacy of victims of Jeffrey Epstein before releasing new documents about the case.

The decision comes from U.S. District Judge Richard Berman and responds to concerns raised by attorneys Bradley Edwards and Brittany Henderson, who represent Epstein victims. In a letter to the court, they warned that documents recently released by the House Oversight Committee exposed the identities of survivors, generating "significant emotional distress."

Leaked documents and claims of protection

Lawmakers this month released about 20,000 pages from Epstein's estate, in addition to leaked emails from Democrats that included allegations about what President Trump allegedly knew regarding the financier's relationship with young women. According to lawyers, that disclosure caused panic among survivors in different parts of the world.

The legal representatives insisted that any further publication must include redactions that ensure privacy and security. They warned that transparency cannot come at the cost of re-exposing those who suffered abuse and years of media re-victimization.

A recent law requires moving forward with disclosure

The legal framework governing this process changed this November, when President Trump signed a law requiring the DOJ to release unclassified records, documents and materials related to Epstein. The measure passed by large majorities in both chambers after a bipartisan petition forced the vote.