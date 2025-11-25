DOJ asks judge to lift restrictions and release Epstein files to the public

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) asked a federal judge for authorization to release grand jury materials and lift restrictions that still prevent the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The request comes after President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Records Transparency Act, which mandates the release of all unclassified information in the case within 30 days.

Signed on Nov. 19, 2025, the law instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all unclassified records, communications and investigative materials linked to Epstein. Redactions may only be used to protect victims or active investigations and must be publicly accounted for in the Federal Register.

DOJ argues that law trumps grand jury secrecy

In its court filing, the DOJ asserted that Congress granted explicit authority to disclose these records, overcoming traditional confidentiality restrictions and overriding previous rulings that blocked publication. As a result, the department asked to expedite the release of transcripts, exhibits and discovery materials and to modify orders preventing their dissemination.

Maxwell case judge sets key deadlines

The judge in charge of the Maxwell case set a quick timetable. He ordered the defense to submit its position by December 3, by which date victims will also be able to comment through letters to the court. The government must respond by December 10. Although the judge did not set a date for his decision, he acknowledged the 30-day limit imposed by law.