Trump ends TPS for Somalis in Minnesota and accuses Walz of allowing a "money laundering center"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 21 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will end "effective immediately" the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis living in Minnesota, saying the state is going through a fraud and crime wave under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

"Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The move affecting Somali immigrants is not isolated, as it is part of a broader offensive by the Trump Administration to dismantle TPS on multiple fronts. In recent months, the federal government has already terminated - or begun the process to terminate—protections for Haitians, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, Afghans, Cameroonians, and South Sudanese and has signaled that it will review all existing designations, including TPS for Venezuelans, which was granted during the Biden Administration.

Minnesota is home to one of the largest Somali communities in the country. So far, Democratic Gov. Walz's office did not respond to requests for comment.