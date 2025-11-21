DOJ sues Newsom for granting tuition benefits to illegal immigrants in California

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a new lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom over the implementation of a state measure that allows immigrants residing illegally in the United States to access in-state college tuition, a benefit that is not always available to U.S. citizens from other states.

As revealed by Fox News, this is the third federal lawsuit in just one week against the Democratic governor.

The court filing, filed in the Eastern District of California, alleges that the state education code creates an inequitable situation by charging higher fees to U.S. citizens from other states while granting preferential rates to people who are living in the country illegally. Justice Department lawyers called this situation "unequal treatment" that is "squarely" at odds with federal law, which prohibits granting residency-based benefits to illegal immigrants that are not equally available to U.S. citizens.

A direct clash with federal interpretation

The case is not isolated. The DOJ also maintains similar litigation in other states, such as Minnesota, where Democratic local authorities are asking for the case to be dismissed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison argues that the federal government is misinterpreting the legislation and maintains that U.S. citizens do have access to the same educational benefits as undocumented students.

This escalation in litigation reflects a growing tension between the Trump Administration and Newsom, whom some sectors of the Democratic Party consider a possible presidential contender for 2028. According to Fox News, in recent weeks, the governor has already faced two other lawsuits: one related to a measure passed in September that bans immigration officials from wearing masks to protect their identity, and another tied to a new electoral map that shifts five congressional districts toward a Democratic advantage.

A DOJ official told Fox News Digital that the federal government's position is firm in the face of what they consider a repeated violation of the law by the California governor.

"From racially motivated election gerrymandering to undermining law enforcement and discriminating against American students, Newsom has flagrantly ignored federal law in his quest to ruin California. We will see him in court as many times as necessary."