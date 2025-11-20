Trump announces meeting with 'communist' Zohran Mamdani this Friday at the White House

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de noviembre, 2025

President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday that he will meet this Friday with the mayor-elect of New York, Zohran Mamdani, whom he again described as a "communist," in a message posted on Truth Social.

In the text, Trump said, "Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!"

The meeting comes after months of high tensions between the president and Mamdani, one of the most disruptive figures in New York progressivism and across the country. During the campaign, Trump repeatedly described him as a "communist" and warned that his election would "ruin" New York. He also went so far as to suggest he could deport him and threatened to cut off federal funds to the city.

For his part, the mayor-elect capitalized on the confrontation with Trump to consolidate his image as a progressive candidate and an opponent of the Republican president. In his victory speech, after defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani called on New York to become the national example to "defeat the president." However, already a winner, he also argued that he was willing to work with Washington if it benefited New Yorkers.

Trump's message on Truth Social suggests a possible thaw or at least a slight improvement in the relationship with the mayor. In previous statements, the president had said Mamdani wanted to meet and that the two could "work out a solution." The White House, through press secretary Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that talks to coordinate the meeting were underway. The exact content of Friday's agenda remains under reserve.