Trump Administration proposes to limit Endangered Species Act protections

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump wants to remove protections for some animals and plants covered by the Endangered Species Act.

The proposal was made because his administration argues that the current rules are too strict and stifle the country's economic development.

In that regard, the Interior Department detailed that the proposals, two of which were issued in coordination with the Commerce Department's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service, would revise Biden Administration regulations, finalized in 2024, that expanded federal scope and "created unnecessary complexity."

"These actions implement Executive Orders 14154, ‘Unleashing American Energy,’ and 14219, ‘Department of Government Efficiency,’ along with Secretary’s Order 3418, which direct agencies to remove regulatory barriers that hinder responsible resource development and economic growth while maintaining core conservation commitments," the Interior Department explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum noted that "this Administration is bringing the Endangered Species Act back to its original purpose, protecting species through clear, consistent and lawful rules that also respect the livelihoods of Americans who depend on our lands and resources."