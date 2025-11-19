Democrats urge military to ignore 'illegal' orders from Trump

Published by Just The News | ben whedon 19 de noviembre, 2025

A group of Democratic lawmakers this week, posted a video urging members of the armed forces to ignore "illegal" orders from President Donald Trump and promised to support those who did so.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., participated in the video. Each highlighted their military service or past membership in an intelligence agency.

"You can refuse illegal orders," they said. "You must refuse illegal orders."

"This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens," they said. "Like us, you swore an oath."

"We know this is hard... your vigilance is critical," they said.

"We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.

The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.

Don’t give up the ship," Slotkin said in a post that included the video.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth responded to the video, calling it "Stage 4 TDS", though many X users urged him to take the video seriously.

"Ten years after the Deep State Russia Hoax, top Democrats openly appeal to CIA and military officials to engage in rebellion against their Commander-in-Chief. Do not underestimate how dangerously radicalized the Democrat party has become," wrote White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

