Trump orders Justice Department to release all names linked to 1 million new Epstein files

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Department of Justice to disclose all names listed in a million new documents related to the late financier and child molester Jeffrey Epstein.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the existence of that new volume of files and argued that the Department of Justice is being "forced" to spend its time on what he called a "Democrat-inspired hoax,” and called for an end to it.

"Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country!" Trump wrote, while insisting that the links to Epstein are mostly to figures in the Democratic Party, not Republicans. "The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein - Just another Witch Hunt!!!"

The announcement came 24 hours after Trump addressed the Epstein issue during Christmas, in a lengthy message in which he accused Democratic leaders of having maintained relationships with the financier and only disassociating themselves from him when the scandal became, in his view, untenable.

In that post, the president compared the investigation into Epstein to the so-called Russian plot, which he again called a "hoax" and a "witch hunt" driven by the "radical left."

"When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story - a total Scam -and had nothing to do with 'TRUMP,'" the Republican president sentenced.