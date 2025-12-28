Netanyahu heads to US for Trump meeting

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 28 de diciembre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Florida on Sunday morning for a series of high-level meetings with U.S. officials.

He is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 3:30 p.m., according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

His agenda includes meetings with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with evangelical leaders and attend an event with lawmakers and Jewish community members.

His schedule includes no official events on Tuesday.

The prime minister is expected to fly back to Israel on Thursday, landing Friday afternoon.

Netanyahu and Trump will reportedly discuss disarming Hamas, advancing the president’s Gaza peace plan and Iran, among other topics.

Talik Gvili is flying with the prime minister to the Trump meeting, as she presses for the return of her son Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili’s body from Gaza. Gvili is the last hostage being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

