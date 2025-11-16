Marjorie Taylor Greene says she hopes for reconciliation with Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de noviembre, 2025

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, stated Sunday that she hopes to reconcile with President Donald Trump, amidst a dispute that escalated in recent days and sparked an unusual public clash between the two.

During an interview on CNN, host Dana Bash asked her if she considered reconciliation possible and if she saw a political future within the Republican Party in case that relationship was not restored. Greene responded that her commitment to forgiveness is part of her Christian faith and that she maintains a willingness to move forward.

"I certainly hope that we can make up ... one of the most important parts of our faith is forgiveness. And that’s something I’m committed to," she said, adding that she can publicly acknowledge what she regrets and seeks to set an example of how she believes Americans should move forward.

A political bond that has been strained in recent months

Greene has been one of Trump's most visible allies since 2020. Her proximity was such that she came to be considered among the options for the vice presidency. However, the relationship deteriorated after Greene insisted that the Department of Justice release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, an issue that generated discomfort within the party and in the president's entourage.

The conflict reached a new level on Friday, when Trump publicly disqualified her, accused her of being a traitor and announced that he would "fully and unwaveringly" back any conservative challenger running against her in the 2026 primary in Georgia's 14th district.