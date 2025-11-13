Pam Bondi condemns attack on US Attorney Alina Habba's office, says assailant will be apprehended

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de noviembre, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi reported Thursday that an individual attempted to confront New Jersey acting federal prosecutor, Alina Habba, Wednesday night. According to the official statement, the suspect caused damage to the official's office before fleeing the scene. Local and federal authorities are now on the trail of the person responsible for the attack.

"No acts of violence will be tolerated"

"Thankfully, Alina is ok," Bondi said in her public statement, in which she reiterated that "any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period."

The attorney general expressed concern over what she described as a growing pattern of assaults and threats directed against law enforcement officials. "This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country," she warned.

Bondi further explained that the Department of Justice is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its officers and locate the assailant. "We will find this person, and the individual will be brought to justice. Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable," she added.

Habba responds to attack

For her part, Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba sent a strong message following the incident. "I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job," she declared.