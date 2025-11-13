Court Ruling Forces Government to Release Hundreds Detained in Chicago Immigration Operations

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de noviembre, 2025

Afederal judge ordered the releaseof more than 300 people detained in immigration operations conducted by the government in the Chicago, after finding that the arrests made during the so-called "Operation Midway Blitz" violated an existing court agreement prohibiting warrantless arrests.

The ruling and its deadlines

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings, sets three deadlines for the Department of Homeland Security(DHS). By Friday, the government must release on bond 13 detainees arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Illinois and held in Texas, Missouri and other states.

By Nov. 19, DHS must submit detailed reports on 615 individuals detained without warrants between June and early October, and by Nov. 21, release 313 immigrants considered low flight risk and whose detention violated the Castañon-Nava agreement.

Those not considered a risk to public safety may be released on $1,500 bail and will be subject to electronic monitoring, including GPS ankle devices.

On the other hand, those classified as high risk must remain in federal custody.