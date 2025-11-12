Johnson swears in Rep. Grijalva in the House as a vote prepares to end record government shutdown

Published by Agustina Blanco 12 de noviembre, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) on Wednesday swore in Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), more than a month after her special election.

A key vote



The act preceded a key vote on a bipartisan funding package that could reopen the federal government and end the longest shutdown in U.S. history, which now totals 41 days.

What’s happening in the House



Most Democrats in the House strongly oppose the bill, while Republicans back it as a bloc. Despite the resistance, the deal appears headed for passage.

Democrats in both the lower house and Senate express disagreement over the strategy of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), after eight Democratic senators voted in favor of the package on Monday.

An end to the shutdown looms

As the end of the shutdown looms, progressives are criticizing the absence of commitments to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which are set to expire soon, according to a report from The Hill.

In a parallel development, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee published additional documents from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein in response to Democrats' disclosure of emails from the late sex offender, in which he alleged that President Trump allegedly knew about his relationships with minors.