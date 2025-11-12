Johnson swears in Rep. Grijalva in the House as a vote prepares to end record government shutdown
In her first words on the floor as a sworn-in member, Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva attacked the Trump Administration.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) on Wednesday swore in Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), more than a month after her special election.
A key vote
The act preceded a key vote on a bipartisan funding package that could reopen the federal government and end the longest shutdown in U.S. history, which now totals 41 days.
Politics
House Rules Committee approves bill that would end government shutdown
Alejandro Baños
What’s happening in the House
Most Democrats in the House strongly oppose the bill, while Republicans back it as a bloc. Despite the resistance, the deal appears headed for passage.
Democrats in both the lower house and Senate express disagreement over the strategy of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), after eight Democratic senators voted in favor of the package on Monday.
Politics
Senate: Vote to end government shutdown sparks internal war among Democrats
Agustina Blanco
An end to the shutdown looms
As the end of the shutdown looms, progressives are criticizing the absence of commitments to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which are set to expire soon, according to a report from The Hill.
In a parallel development, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee published additional documents from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein in response to Democrats' disclosure of emails from the late sex offender, in which he alleged that President Trump allegedly knew about his relationships with minors.
Grijalva harshly criticizes Trump
In that regard, the Democrat noted, “Basic freedoms are under attack. Health care premiums are skyrocketing. Babies are being ripped away from their parents by ICE agents. We can and must do better," she declared.