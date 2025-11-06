Here's how Trump reacted to Pelosi's retirement: 'An evil woman, she was a tremendous liability for the country'
The Democratic congresswoman was one of the president’s strongest political rivals from 2017 onward.
Donald Trump reacted to the withdrawal of Nancy Pelosi, who has been in the House of Representatives since 1988. Hours after the announcement, the president spoke to reporters about the departure of one of his biggest political rivals since he first came to the White House.
The 85-year-old Democrat was the first woman to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives, a position she held first between 2007 and 2009, and finally between 2018 and 2023. Indeed, she is the fifth longest-serving in the post, surpassed only by Sam Rayburn, Henry Clay, Tip O'Neill and John McCormack, in that order.
Pelosi announced via video that she would not seek re-election in 2026, ending her lengthy political career. In this context, Trump spoke Thursday to reporters in the Oval Office, who asked him about the Californian's exit.
"I think she’s an evil woman. I’m glad she’s retiring. I think she did the country a great service by retiring," Trump said of Pelosi, who as House speaker pushed two impeachment attempts against the GOP.
"I think she was a tremendous liability for the country. I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job who cost the country a lot in damages and in reputation. I thought she was terrible," he added.
The president's comments contrast with those of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Republican, who is increasingly distancing herself from Trump's policy positions, highlighted Pelosi's abilities as a leader.
"I served under her Speakership in my first term of Congress, and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party. So, I wish her well in her retirement, but I would like to see people exit Washington a lot sooner rather than wait until their eighties," she told CNN.
Pelosi to leave Washington after 37 years
In the aforementioned video she posted on social media, the Democrat especially thanked her San Francisco voters for renewing her seat every two years. In turn, she mentioned how she plans to navigate her final year on Capitol Hill.
"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative. As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our Democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear," Pelosi reflected.