Nancy Pelosi: Four decades of shaping Democratic power

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de noviembre, 2025

After nearly four decades representing the people of San Francisco and the surrounding area in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has announced that she is stepping aside and retiring from political life. She confirmed that she will not run for reelection in 2026, when she will step down as the U.S. representative of California's 11th district.

In her announcement, made through a video posted on social media, the only woman in the history of the country to preside over the House of Representatives reviewed her career through snapshots that accompanied her parting words.

"I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power," Pelosi stressed. "We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear."

Born into a political family

Pelosi was born in Baltimore on March 26, 1940, to two parents who both had Italian origins. She was one of seven children, and the only girl. Soon, the former speaker got to know the world of politics thanks to her family. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was mayor of Baltimore; her mother, Annunciata M. D'Alesandro, participated in Democratic Party rallies; and one of her brothers, Thomas D'Alesandro III, also went on to be mayor of the city.

Nancy Pelosi and George W. Bush at the White House in 2006. File imageWhite House photo by Eric Draper.

After her early studies at the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she graduated with a degree in political science from Trinity College in 1962.

Subsequently, she crossed the country to settle in California, specifically in San Francisco. It was there that she began to gain more personality and experience in politics. She got involved in the Democratic Party in the state, participating in fundraising and, subsequently, assuming certain roles of greater relevance within the party.

Representing San Francisco since 1987

It was in 1987 that her time came. Four years earlier, the then-representative for California's 5th District, Phillip Burton, died and appointed his wife, Sala, as his successor. In late 1986, Sala was diagnosed with cancer and made the decision not to continue in politics, ceding her office to Pelosi, who, on June 2, 1987, defeated her opponent, Republican Harriet Ross, at the polls. A week later, she took her seat in the House of Representatives.

Since then, in each and every election she has run in, she has dominated. From 1990 to 2010, Pelosi represented California's 8th district, winning at the polls with more than 70% of the vote.

Nancy Pelosi in Congress in 2010. File imageCordon Press.

In the elections from 2012 and 2020, Pelosi ran in the 12th District of California, while in 2022 and 2024, she stayed in the House of Representatives by running in the 11th District of California.

First and only woman to preside over the House of Representatives

As the years went by, Pelosi gained greater weight and prominence among the Democratic ranks. Her name became more prominent in January 2003, when she was appointed House minority leader. However, the biggest milestone she achieved in her career came in 2007.

That year, the Democratic Party regained the majority and Pelosi was elected speaker of the House, succeeding Republican Dennis Hastert in the position and becoming the first woman in the history of the country to hold that office.

Nancy Pelosi during her time as speaker in 2022Cordon Press.

Her position as speaker lasted until January 2011, when the Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives. It came to coincide with Barack Obama's first two years as president.

At that time, Pelosi returned to the role of minority leader, until 2019, when the Democrats regained the majority and Pelosi was again appointed speaker. The second stint presiding over the House of Representatives coincided with the first Donald Trump administration and with the Joe Biden administration, and concluded in 2023, when Republicans took control again by winning the House in the most recent midterm election.

Her legislative footprint

As a representative, Pelosi promoted initiatives and laws in many aspects, mainly concerning social issues, such as health reform. She promoted the Affordable Care Act (ACA), approved in 2009, and different points related to Medicare. She also took a key role in the nation's economy, having to face the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and leading the approval of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. She also voted on other issues such as the environment and international politics.