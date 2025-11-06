Voz media US Voz.us
Trump says Mamdani should contact him after his win: "He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington"

The president criticized Mamdani's "dangerous" speech after his victory.

Trump in the Oval Office/ Mandel NganAFP

Luis Francisco Orozco

The president Donald Trump assured Wednesday that, while he was not sympathetic to New York's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, he wanted to see the Big Apple prosperous after the election of the socialist candidate

During an interview on Fox News, Trump commented that "I would like to see the new mayor do well, because I love New York", adding that, far from being him or his Republican administration who communicate with Mamdani, it was the mayor-elect who should first communicate with the White House as a first step to materialize a rapprochement between the two parties. "We’ll see what happens. But I would think it would be more appropriate for him to reach out to us," the Republican leader said.

Similarly, Trump referred to the direct warning issued by Mamdani during his victory speech, when he commented in front of his supporters that he knew the president was watching that moment, then said that "to get to any of us, they'll have to go through all of us." On such comments, Trump commented to journalist Bret Baier: "I think it’s a very dangerous statement for him to make. He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington, because if he’s not he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding."

A predictable victory

Far from being a surprise, the truth is that Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral elections was almost predictable, taking into account the enormous popularity he had been amassing in recent months and the little competition he had against the independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and the Republican Curtis Sliwa, who at no time had greater opportunities, despite the fact that different pollsters published, prior to the electoral event, that the former Democratic governor of New York had closed the gap considerably. In fact, Trump publicly supported Cuomo before the elections, going so far as to say that voting for Sliwa was basically voting for Mamdani in view of the low popularity of his party's candidate.

After obtaining more than 50% of the votes, the 34-year-old extremist becomes one of the youngest mayors in the history of New York, facing the challenge of materializing numerous promises as radical as they are difficult to fulfill.

