Trump says Mamdani should contact him after his win: "He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington"
The president criticized Mamdani's "dangerous" speech after his victory.
The president Donald Trump assured Wednesday that, while he was not sympathetic to New York's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, he wanted to see the Big Apple prosperous after the election of the socialist candidate
During an interview on Fox News, Trump commented that "I would like to see the new mayor do well, because I love New York", adding that, far from being him or his Republican administration who communicate with Mamdani, it was the mayor-elect who should first communicate with the White House as a first step to materialize a rapprochement between the two parties. "We’ll see what happens. But I would think it would be more appropriate for him to reach out to us," the Republican leader said.
Luis Francisco Orozco
Similarly, Trump referred to the direct warning issued by Mamdani during his victory speech, when he commented in front of his supporters that he knew the president was watching that moment, then said that "to get to any of us, they'll have to go through all of us." On such comments, Trump commented to journalist Bret Baier: "I think it’s a very dangerous statement for him to make. He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington, because if he’s not he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding."
A predictable victory
After obtaining more than 50% of the votes, the 34-year-old extremist becomes one of the youngest mayors in the history of New York, facing the challenge of materializing numerous promises as radical as they are difficult to fulfill.