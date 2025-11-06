Trump says Mamdani should contact him after his win: "He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de noviembre, 2025

The president Donald Trump assured Wednesday that, while he was not sympathetic to New York's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, he wanted to see the Big Apple prosperous after the election of the socialist candidate

During an interview on Fox News, Trump commented that "I would like to see the new mayor do well, because I love New York", adding that, far from being him or his Republican administration who communicate with Mamdani, it was the mayor-elect who should first communicate with the White House as a first step to materialize a rapprochement between the two parties. "We’ll see what happens. But I would think it would be more appropriate for him to reach out to us," the Republican leader said.

Similarly, Trump referred to the direct warning issued by Mamdani during his victory speech, when he commented in front of his supporters that he knew the president was watching that moment, then said that "to get to any of us, they'll have to go through all of us." On such comments, Trump commented to journalist Bret Baier: "I think it’s a very dangerous statement for him to make. He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington, because if he’s not he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding."