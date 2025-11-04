LIVE: New York, Virginia and New Jersey elect local leaders on key election day

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de noviembre, 2025

This Tuesday, November 4, several U.S. cities and states hold local and state elections to choose mayors, governors and make key decisions on political representation.

Eighteen major cities vote for new mayors - including New York, Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis - while Virginia and New Jersey elect governors. In California, voters decide whether the Legislature will temporarily take over the redistricting process.

It is the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump's second term, with prominent races including the New York mayoral race - between Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani and Curtis Sliwa - and gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.

Polling places opened as of 6:00 a.m., and throughout the day developments on Election Day in different regions of the country will be closely followed. Stay tuned for updates and the latest on these local and state elections.

Follow the news here:

05:20 pm Cuomo calls on his supporters to vote in the final hours in New York 23:21 04/11/2025 23:21 04/11/2025 Andrew Cuomo posted a message thanking volunteers and voters for their support and urging New Yorkers to take advantage of the remaining hours before the polls close at 9 p.m. The former governor is seeking to make a final push in a race marked by high enthusiasm and sharp ideological contrasts.



05:06 pm High turnout in one of Virginia's wealthiest counties 17:06 04/11/2025 17:06 04/11/2025 Fairfax, one of Virginia's wealthiest counties, reported a 20.1% turnout at the polls as of 3 p.m., adding to the 23.9% who voted early, reflecting high interest in a race that will determine whether Virginia stays the course under Glenn Youngkin or changes direction.

04:39 pm Ciattarelli anticipates a close victory in New Jersey 22:40 04/11/2025 22:40 04/11/2025 Jack Ciattarelli's team insists that the race for governor is within reach and is confident that high Republican turnout, coupled with support from independents and moderate Democrats, will make the difference.

04:32 pm Attorney general calls for split vote in Virginia 22:33 04/11/2025 22:33 04/11/2025 Attorney General Jason Miyares surprised many by encouraging voters to split their vote between him and the Democratic candidate for governor, in what amounts to a public snub of Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. The gesture comes just after Donald Trump also avoided mentioning him at a rally, highlighting tensions within the Republican Party in a key state.

04:22 pm Schumer dodges questions about his vote 22:26 04/11/2025 22:26 04/11/2025 Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer declined to say who he supported in New York City's mayoral election, only stating that he will work with the city's next mayor. After a lengthy meeting with his caucus, he said there is still no agreement to reopen the government and once again blamed President Donald Trump.

04:05 pm Record early turnout in New York. 16:05 04/11/2025 16:05 04/11/2025 New York records its highest turnout for a municipal election since 2001, with more than 1.4 million votes cast as of mid-afternoon, including early voting. With six hours still to go before polls close, the city comfortably surpasses the 1.15 million vote total for the 2021 election, signaling a marked interest in the mayoral race.