'Irresponsible': White House criticizes Mamdani for linking Trump to bomb threats in New Jersey

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de noviembre, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for trying to link President Donald Trump with the bomb threats that occurred in New Jersey on Election Day.

During her routine media appearance Tuesday, Leavitt said Mamdani lacks evidence to hold Trump responsible for these threats, while calling his accusations "irresponsible."

"I saw those comments. I think they are completely irresponsible and based on zero evidence. I think this is just another example of how the Democrat Party, unfortunately, stands for nothing," Leavitt said from the White House. "All they stand against is President Donald Trump."

"And I think it’s quite sad to see that we have someone at the top of the ticket on an election day today saying such things about the president, when he obviously had nothing to do with those threats," the official added.

On Tuesday, at the start of Election Day in New York, Mamdani noted that these threats are part of the Trump administration's "general approach" to "intimidate voters with baseless allegations of voter fraud as a means of trying to repress the voice of Americans across this country."

In addition, the Democratic candidate for New York mayor called it "incredibly concerning" that incidents like this are occurring during an election. "I think that it is an illustration of the attacks we’re seeing on our democracy," Mamdani added.