Trump warns SCOTUS overturning tariffs would reduce U.S. to 'third world' status

Published by Ben Whedon 3 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned the Supreme Court that it would reduce the United States to near-third-world economic conditions if it overturned his tariffs as part of a case it is expected to hear this week.

Trump imposed "Liberation Day" tariffs on nearly every nation in the world as part of his efforts to reshape global trade networks. He has since concluded agreements with the UK, EU, Japan, South Korea, and a number of other key trade partners.

"Next week’s Case on Tariffs is one of the most important in the History of the Country," Trump said on Truth Social. "If a President is not allowed to use Tariffs, we will be at a major disadvantage against all other Countries throughout the World, especially the 'Majors.'"

"In a true sense, we would be defenseless! Tariffs have brought us Great Wealth and National Security in the nine months that I have had the Honor to serve as President," he said, before highlighting his trade deals that stemmed from his tariffs.

"If a President was not able to quickly and nimbly use the power of Tariffs, we would be defenseless, leading perhaps even to the ruination of our Nation," he insisted. "The only people fighting us are Foreign Countries who for years have taken advantage of us, those who hate our Country and, the Democrats, because our numbers are insurmountably good."

"If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!" he concluded.

