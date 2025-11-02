Obama calls NYC's Mamdani ahead of mayoral election

Published by BEN WHEDON 2 de noviembre, 2025

Former President Barack Obama called New York City Democratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani ahead of the election this week to provide guidance to the upstart democratic socialist.

"Zohran Mamdani appreciated President Obama’s words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city," a spokesperson for Mamdani confirmed to Fox News.

Obama has been active in the 2025 campaign cycle

Though Obama has generally shied away from the spotlight since leaving the White House, he has been active in the 2025 campaign cycle, driving support for Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey.

Mamdani, for his part, is the clear front runner to lead the Big Apple and faces former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Republican Curtis Sliwa for the post.

