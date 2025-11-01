Elon Musk lashes out at democrats during an interview with Joe Rogan: "The Democratic Party wants to destroy democracy"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de octubre, 2025

The owner of X Elon Musk lashed out harshly at the Democratic Party during a interview with Joe Rogan published Thursday, by asserting that the latter wants more illegal immigrants to be able to enter the country, and even claimed that such a desire represented the major motivation behind his decision to shut down the government and repeatedly refuse to reopen it. "The entire basis for the government shutdown is that the Trump administration correctly does not want to send … hundreds of billions of dollars to fund illegal immigrants in the blue states — or in all the states, really. And the Democrats want to keep the money spigot going to incent illegal immigrants to come into the U.S. who will vote for them. That’s the crux of the battle," Musk said.

In his conversation with Rogan, the X owner also noted thatone of the main reasons behind the current standoff between Democrats and Republicans is the financial incentive that exists around the illegal immigration phenomenon that has plagued the country for the past few years. "The reason you have the standoff is because if the hundreds of billions of dollars to create a financial incentive — to have this giant magnet to attract illegals from every part of Earth to these states — if that is turned off, the illegals will leave. Because they’re no longer being paid to come to the United States and stay here. [I]n a nutshell, the Democratic Party wants to destroy democracy by importing voters,” he said.

Words about Trump

At one point in the episode, the conversation focused on President Donald Trump, with whom Musk has had a relationship that, while stable as well as positive at first, today seems to be full of ups and downs after their famous breakup a couple of months ago. About his persona, Musk explained that the Republican front-runner is "not perfect" as he is a "product of his time," adding that this is not the evil person that the media permanently tries to portray. "Some people still think, you know, Trump is like the devil, basically. And, I mean, I think, I think Trump actually is not perfect, but, but he’s not evil. Trump is not evil. I spent a lot of time with, with him, and he’s, I mean, he’s a product of his time, but he is not, he’s not evil," Musk said.

Similarly, the Tesla owner defended the president's immigration policy, going so far as to claim that"excessive" arrests of migrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were nothing more than necessary byproducts of what needed to be done. "If Trump had lost, there would never have been another real election again, because Trump is actually enforcing the border. Now, you cannot point to situations where there’s been, you know, immigration, you know, enforcement has been overzealous, because they are not going to be perfect. There will be cases where they’ve been overzealous in expelling illegals. But if you say that the standard must be perfection for expelling legals, then you will not get any expulsion, because perfection is impossible," Musk said.