Senate Democrats block bill to reopen government for 13th time

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de octubre, 2025

The Senate stalled again Tuesday in its attempt to end the federal government shutdown, when Democrats blocked the Republican-driven continuing resolution (CR) to reopen federal agencies for the 13th time.

The vote came on day 28 of the shutdown, after lawmakers had nearly a week to negotiate a way out of the impasse. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota), sought to move forward with the House-passed bill, but was again stymied by the Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and his caucus.

The prolonged shutdown is starting to have tangible effects on federal workers and services. This Tuesday, air traffic controllers missed their first payday, while members of the military are not expected to receive their first full paycheck this Friday.

In addition, a new critical point looms on Saturday: benefits from the federal nutrition assistance program (SNAP) could begin to be suspended, coinciding with the start of the health insurance open enrollment period nationwide.

With deadlines pressing and the economic impact growing, it increases the pressure on both parties to reach an agreement to reopen the government before the situation deteriorates further.

The measure, which would have extended funding through Nov. 21, failed with 54 votes in favor and 45 against, falling short of the 60 votes needed to move forward.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also warned over the weekend that the administration could run out of funds to pay military service members on Nov. 15.

In addition, the Federal Reserve faces the dilemma of deciding whether to cut interest rates without updated economic data, as the shutdown has disrupted the release of labor, production and export statistics.