Ron Johnson says he has offered Senate Democrats a proposal to pay federal employees amid shutdown

Published by Misty Severi 28 de octubre, 2025

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Monday said that he has offered Senate Democrats a proposal that would keep federal workers, including furloughed employees, paid through the government shutdown.

Johnson previously proposed a bill to pay all the essential government workers who are still on duty without being paid, which makes it more difficult to find temporary or freelance work to cover bills. But the bill was blocked by Democrats.

The senator said that his new bill is a compromise with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who introduced an alternative bill to pay all federal employees and contractors during the shutdown and prevent the Trump administration from attempting “reductions in force,” or mass layoffs.

Johnson said he will encourage Senate Majority Leader John Thune to bring his bill back up for another vote with the compromise amendment if the Senate fails to pass the House's continuing resolution to reopen the government.

"Let's bring it back up and say, Listen, we're going to vote on the bill as filed. But here's the substitute amendment where we've listened to Senator Van Hollen, we've included furlough workers," he said on the "John Solomon Reports" podcast. "Now, let's get on it. Let's get this done. I don't know what rational excuse they could have for voting no, but they'll, they'll come up with something."

The senator said his bill will be discussed in more detail on Tuesday during the Senate Republican policy luncheon.

