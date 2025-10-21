Trump seeks millions in damages from Department of Justice for damages stemming from cases against him

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump is suing the Department of Justice (DOJ) for approximately $230 million in compensation for the federal investigations he faced before returning to the White House. Sources familiar with the process confirmed that the president has initiated the necessary legal procedures to claim this compensation.

The request, which has not yet been made public, alleges violations of his constitutional rights and financial damages caused by what he considers a political persecution driven by the FBI and by special prosecutors who, in his opinion, acted with the purpose of damaging him electorally. It includes costs stemming from inquiries into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and the 2022 raid of the Mar-a-Lago resort, where federal agents sought classified documents.

An unprecedented claim

The president contends that those actions were illegal and abusive, and that they forced him to spend tens of millions of dollars on his defense, in addition to affecting his public reputation. According to people familiar with the case, the claims were filed through an administrative process that is usually the preliminary step to a civil lawsuit if a settlement is not reached.

"I’m sort of suing myself"

Trump publicly acknowledged the strangeness of the case during a conversation in the Oval Office alongside the FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche.

"I have a lawsuit that was doing very well, and when I became president, I said, I'm sort of suing myself. I don't know, how do you settle the lawsuit,'" he commented wryly, alluding to the paradox of his government having to decide on a claim he himself is pushing.

According to the Department of Justice's internal manual, settlements exceeding $4 million must be approved by the deputy attorney general or the head of the civil division, which places the resolution of this case in the hands of officials who have had previous ties to Trump and his team.