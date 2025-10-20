Trump boards Air Force One using side stairs after Palm Beach security beefed up

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One using the lower side stairs at Palm Beach International Airport, a move taken for security reasons, according to a White House official confirmed to Fox News. The adjustment in protocol occurred after a suspicious structure was found with a possible direct view of the presidential aircraft.

Suspicious finding near the runway

During an inspection prior to the president's arrival, agents from the Secret Service detected a "elevated hunting stand"-type structure in an area near the route usually used by Air Force One. The position, which offered an elevated point with line-of-sight to the runway, triggered federal security alerts.

"No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities," Kash Patel, director of the FBI, told Fox News Digital. So far, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Federal investigation underway

Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Secret Service (USSS), reported that the agency is working with the FBI and local authorities in Palm Beach County to determine the origin and purpose of the structure. He noted that the discovery occurred during "advance security preparations" and clarified that "there was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location."

The official stressed that the incident "underscores the importance of our layered security measures," especially in recurring areas of presidential transit.