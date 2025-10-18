Marco Rubio's triumph: US blocks global shipping emissions tax that UN wanted to impose and avoids a 'massive tax hike'

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de octubre, 2025

In the face of trade threats from President Donald Trump, and after Secretary of State Marco Rubio anticipated his refusal, the United States derailed the first global carbon tax on shipping as an international maritime meeting adjourned Friday without adopting regulations.

The decision postpones for a year the adoption of a framework to reduce emissions from the sector, which accounts for about 3% of global CO₂ emissions and moves more than 80% of world trade.

Earlier this year, amid great fanfare, the world's largest maritime nations agreed on the regulations during a chaotic session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in April, where the United States left the table midway through, rejecting the proposal.

These measures, part of the "zero net emissions framework" (NZF), would have imposed a carbon pollution levy to clean up shipping, setting a charge for each metric ton of carbon dioxide emitted by ships above allowable limits.

But, after intense lobbying by the Trump Administration along with Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries, delegates voted to postpone the decision for a year, until October 2026, and suspend the session.

More than half of the 176 member states—57 countries in favor of the postponement, 49 against, and 21 abstentions—supported the motion put forward by Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

While the Trump Administration threatened retaliation such as tariffs, visa restrictions, port levies and sanctions on officials of countries supporting the framework, especially climate-vulnerable developing nations.

Trump Administration celebrates victory



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the postponement "another HUGE win" for Trump. "“Thanks to his leadership, the United States prevented a massive UN tax hike on American consumers that would have funded progressive climate pet projects," Rubio wrote on X. "Our country will continue to lead the way and put America FIRST."

Thanks to his leadership, the United States prevented a massive UN tax hike on American consumers that would have funded progressive climate pet projects. Our country will continue to lead the way and put America FIRST. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 17, 2025

Trump urged countries to vote "no," posting on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday that "The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping".

The White House expressed its "outrage" at the mere holding of the vote and reiterated that it would not adhere to the tax "in any way, shape, or form."