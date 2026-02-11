Trump and Netanyahu end White House meeting with no agreement on moving forward with Iran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The meeting lasted two and a half hours and ended without any agreement on how to move forward with Iran, which is still in turmoil after weeks of protests and estimates as high as 36,000 dead.

Unlike previous visits of the Prime Minister of Israel to the United States, in which he appeared with President Trump in front of the cameras and answered questions from the press, this time the strategy was different. The leaders did not appear together on camera and did not give statements to journalists.

As for the Republican, he commented on the meeting on his Truth Social account, where he described it as "very positive."

"I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues. There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them," the president posted.

"Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Earlier, Israel's prime minister had met with part of Trump's diplomatic team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Minutes after the meeting, Netanyahu left the White House and was photographed inside his car by reporters there. It was the seventh meeting between the two since Trump’s return to the White House on January 20, 2025.