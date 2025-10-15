Labor Department warns mass deportations could raise domestic food prices
According to the Census Bureau, foreign-born workers accounted for less than 19% of the U.S. workforce in 2023, but held 38% of jobs in agriculture, fishing and forestry.
The Labor Department warned that mass deportations by the administration of President Donald Trump could result in higher food prices, not only because of a shrinking labor force, but also because of a decline in demand for fresh produce. In an interim rule published in the Federal Register on Oct. 2, the department wrote that thedecline in migrant labor "will exacerbate the already urgent mismatch in the agricultural labor market and deprive producers of a relatively cheaper source of labor on which they have come to rely economically."
Also, the department added: "Despite rising wages, there is no indication that unemployed or marginally attached U.S. workers are entering the agricultural labor force in meaningful numbers. Without swift action, agricultural employers will be unable to maintain operations, and the nation’s food supply will be at risk."
Politics
Trump offers $2,500 payment to migrant children for self-deportation
Luis Francisco Orozco
The interim rule also suggested that lthe threat will increase significantly unless the Department of Labor "acts immediately to provide a source of stable and lawful labor, this threat will grow." The department also proposed in its rule to reduce wages for temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas, through which such workers are sponsored by producers to reside in the country for one year. However, several media outlets have revealed that with such visas workers lack bargaining rights and must even accept a minimum wage set by federal guidelines.
A 100% U.S. agricultural workforce?
"In addition, the Department does not believe American workers currently unemployed or marginally employed will make themselves readily available in sufficient numbers to replace large numbers of aliens no longer entering the country, voluntarily leaving, or choosing to exit the labor force due to the self-perceived potential for their removal based on their illegal entry and status," it said in its rule.
According to the Census Bureau, foreign-born workers accounted for less than 19% of the U.S. labor force in 2023, but held 38% of jobs in agriculture, fishing and forestry. The rule suggests that proportion is even higher, estimating that 42 % of the nation's agricultural workforce is either unable to enter the country, faces possible deportation, or is leaving U.S. soil.