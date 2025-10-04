Trump offers $2,500 payment to migrant children for self-deportation

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de octubre, 2025

The administration of President Donald Trump announced Friday that it will offer to pay migrant children $2,500 to self-deport, in what represents a new effort in its attempt to materialize mass deportations of illegal immigrants and thus fulfill one of its main campaign promises. In an e-mail obtained by the news agency The Associated Press and sent to migrant shelters, the Administration for Children and Families - which is part of the Health Department - said that minors 14 years of age and older would receive that amount each.

In the mailing,the Trump Administration offered to “provide a one-time resettlement support stipend of $2,500 … to unaccompanied alien children, 14 years of age and older, who have elected to voluntarily depart the United States as of the date of this notice and moving forward,” adding that the “benefit is intended to support reintegration efforts following departure.” As indicated by the news agency, the children were given 24 hours to respond, and assured that there would be no penalty against them in the event that they refused to return to their countries of origin.

Different media explained that, according to indications from several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, the opportunity would be being offered first to 17-year-olds. The Trump administration's move comes after it allowed adult migrants in May to self-deport to their home countries through a government application, getting a $1,000 payment in return.