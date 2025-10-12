Spanish prime minister plants the press after being booed during the Columbus Day parade

Published by Israel Duro 12 de octubre, 2025

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was once again booed by citizens who came to watch the traditional military parade to commemorate the national holiday and Columbus Day through the streets of Madrid. The socialist leader, visibly annoyed, left in a hasty manner from the commemoration events at the Royal Palace without attending to the media in the traditional scrum.

Unlike other years, Sánchez did endure 20 minutes of boos and insults from other spectators as he waited for the arrival of the monarch’s of Spain.

Applause for the monarchy and the return of Princess Leonor after two years of absence

King Felipe and his wife, Letizia, arrived in a Patrimonio Nacional Rolls and escorted by the Royal Guard Horse Battalion. In clear contrast with the arrival of the prime minister, the attendees broke into applause and cheers as they passed.

Just behind them traveled the next in line for the succession to the crown, Princess Leonor, who was returning to the event after two years of absence due to her admission to the UWC Atlantic College in Wales. Travelling with her was her sister, Princess Sofia.

3,847 uniformed troops, 229 horses, six dogs, 45 airplanes, 19 helicopters and 123 vehicles

The parade was attended by 3,847 members of the military, the State Security Forces and Corps and other public institutions. In addition, 229 horses, six dogs, 45 airplanes, 19 helicopters, 123 vehicles and 39 motorcycles participated in the parade. As a novelty this year, after the retirement of the Eagle Patrol was the Mirlo Formation, composed by the Pilatus C-21, which dyed the sky of Madrid with the colors of the national flag.

As a curiosity, the traditional Legion goat, one of the figures that arouses more sympathy among the attendees, was this year a 3-year-old male sheep named Baraka.