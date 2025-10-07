Trump demands Democrats end government shutdown, offers to reach health care deal

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump expressed on Monday, through his Truth Social account, his annoyance with Democrats for having kept the U.S. government closed, ensuring that such a measure will affect many Americans. In his publication, the Republican leader explained that he was willing to work with the Democratic Party on the issue of their health policies, as long as they allow the reopening of the Government, demanding that such action take place tonight.

"Democrats have SHUT DOWN the United States Government right in the midst of one of the most successful Economies, including a Record Stock Market, that our Country has ever had. This has sadly affected so many programs, services, and other elements of Society that Americans rely on — And it should not have happened. I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open. In fact, they should open our Government tonight!" Trump wrote.

Democrats maintain shutdown

The president's post came just minutes after a majority of Senate Democrats rejected Republicans' fifth attempt to pass a stopgap funding bill that would end the government shutdown. After a final 52-42 vote, the Senate blocked the Trump-backed resolution, thus guaranteeing that the government will remain unfunded for a seventh straight day on Tuesday. The measure, which fell just eight votes short of overcoming the legislative filibuster, would keep the government funded at pre-shutdown levels until Nov. 21.

The only Democrats to support the measure were Senators John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. For his part, Maine Senator Angus King was the only independent to support the measure, while Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican to reject the bill.