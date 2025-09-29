The radical left grows increasingly violent

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de septiembre, 2025

The radical left is becoming increasingly violent. Research from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) found that the first half of 2025 was marked by a rise in left-wing terrorist attacks and plots in the United States, continuing a trend of the past decade. The study noted that "In absolute terms, left-wing incidents are on track in 2025 to reach historically high levels in the last 30 years."

In that regard, the report noted that since 2016, left-wing terror attacks have been on the rise, climbing from a low baseline to an average of about four incidents per year between 2016 and 2024.

"From 1994 through 2000, there was an average of 0.6 left-wing incidents annually; in the following decade, that figure doubled to 1.3 a year. Numbers began to grow substantially, however, in 2016, and from 2016 to 2024, they averaged 4.0 a year. Through July 4, 2025 (thus excluding the Kirk attack), there were five left-wing attacks or plots, which sets a trajectory for a record-breaking year in the last 30 years," the CSIS analysis explained.

Meanwhile, the report explained that a sharp decline in incidents classified as “right-wing” in 2025 has contributed significantly to the relative rise in left-wing activity. The analysis emphasized that “so far, 2025 is the first year in the CSIS database in which the number of left-wing incidents exceeds the number of right-wing ones.”

"Though the number of left-wing terrorist attacks and plots is experiencing a rise, the effectiveness of perpetrators typically remains limited. Although left-wing perpetrators often carry out their plans, they rarely do so with deadly effect," it noted.

The study was released by Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who emphasized the need to encourage a decrease in political violence. Fetterman warned that “unchecked extreme rhetoric, such as labels like Hitler or fascist, will encourage more extreme outcomes.”

"Political violence is always wrong—no exceptions. We must all turn the temperature down," Fetterman posted on his X account.

The study comes as President Donald Trump and several Republican leaders stress the need to end political violence. Last Thursday, the president signed a memo ordering action against “organized political violence.”

Among the measures proposed by the Republican president is allocating funds to prevent and protect the country from such threats.

"The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts," President Trump said in the statement, recalling the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the attack on the ICE field office in Dallas.