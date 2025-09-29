Newsom signs bill that will allow California doctors to prescribe abortion pill anonymously and dodge lawsuits from Republican states

Published by Israel Duro 29 de septiembre, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing physicians in the state to prescribe the abortion pill anonymously, protecting them from lawsuits in Republican-led states where the drug is banned. In addition, he approved a second rule ensuring that mifepristone remains available in California, even if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were to revoke its approval.

In a statement, Newsom justified his actions, saying, "California stands for a woman’s right to choose. I’m proud to sign these bills to protect access to essential health care and shield patients and health care providers in the face of amplified attacks on the fundamental right to reproductive freedom."

The new law, AB 260, positions California once again as a leading defender of abortion, challenging Republican legislation that has imposed stricter limits on the procedure.

Shielding abortionists from out-of-state prosecutions

The measure strengthens California’s existing protective laws, which are designed to shield abortion providers from out-of-state prosecution. Democratic Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry said she introduced the legislation in direct response to a Texas man who sued a California doctor for sending his girlfriend abortion pills, according to Politico.

In addition, the law—which took effect immediately upon signing—requires state health plans to cover mifepristone. It also expands legal protections for health care professionals, such as pharmacists, who transport, dispense, or handle the drug.

"Pharmacists who do not include identifying information on the medication will have to note it in a log that law enforcement will only be able to view by subpoena and that out-of-state entities will not be able to view," the report adds.