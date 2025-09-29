Missouri Governor signs a new electoral map that could generate one more seat for the GOP in the House

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de septiembre, 2025

The governor of Missouri, Mike Kehoe (R), signed into law the "Missouri First Map," a new redistricting designed to give Republicans an electoral advantage in the 2026 midterm elections.

The text came out of a special session and, according to Kehoe himself, "best represents" Missouri voters and the state's values, thanking the state Legislature, the federal delegation and President Donald Trump, who is urging several Republican governors around the country to do the same as Missouri and Texas, another state that redistricted its district lines.

The redistricting specifically splits the urban core of Kansas City into three and reconfigures the 5th district now held by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, adding rural areas with strong Republican votes.

The consequence is clear: with the reconfiguration, the GOP would potentially gain one more seat and a 7-1 proxy (today it is 6-2).

Cleaver anticipated legal action, while detractors denounce a mid-decade gerrymandering maneuver. Republicans have also challenged Democrats in the past for gerrymandering practices.

The approval in Missouri comes amid strong momentum for gerrymandering nationwide. Missouri essentially joined Texas, which adopted a map with the potential for up to five new Republican seats. Democrats responded to the Republican effort by redistricting California, where a November ballot measure enables revising the map and aiming to balance Republican gains in Texas.

The narrow majority in the House multiplies the impact of every gerrymandered district in any state.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) characterized the law as a "gerrymandering attempt" pushed by President Trump. It announced its support for a referendum initiative that would allow voters to decide whether the map should go into effect.

If the signature collection is successful, the Republican plan would be put on hold until the referendum. In parallel, organizations such as the NAACP and the ACLU are litigating the measure for alleged violations of population equality requirements and the existence of a duplicate precinct in Kansas City.

Kehoe, for his part, defended the map as aligning representation with Missouri's conservative orientation and criticized "agendas" of states such as New York, California and Illinois. The signing took place at a closed event in Jefferson City.