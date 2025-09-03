Treasury Dept. releases list of jobs eligible for Trump's 'no tax on tips' law

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de septiembre, 2025

The Treasury Department released the list of jobs that will benefit from the Trump administration’s “no tax on tips” policy under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

At least 68 jobs qualify for the new tax deduction under the law. The Federal Register will begin publishing the full list under proposed Treasury and IRS regulations.

"For workers, $20 here and $20 there can make a big difference," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during an interview at McLean's Family Restaurant in suburban Virginia, reported by Axios.

The law applies only to those earning less than $150,000 per year, with a cap of $25,000. It will be in effect from 2025 through 2028.

"What we don’t want is people to game the system. We want it to be hard-working Americans who depend on tips. Their first $25,000 is tax-free and that’s going to cover a huge number of American workers," Bessent told the Washington Examiner.

"Thanks to President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, they’ll see No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime, so they can keep more of their hard-earned money!" the Treasury secretary added in a message posted on his X account.

The BBB In July, after months of internal debate, public criticism and even resignations, Congress gave the green light to the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” In the Senate, the vote ended in a 50-50 tie—with three Republicans opposed—forcing Vice President JD Vance to cast the deciding vote in favor of the measure.



The situation was different in the House of Representatives. After an extended day to bring the bill to the floor, it passed with 218 votes in favor and 212 opposed, with only two Republican lawmakers voting against it.

The Treasury divided the jobs into eight categories and provided the list to media outlets such as Axios and Fox Business for release:

1. Food & beverage service

Bartenders

Waitstaff

Non-Restaurant Food Servers

Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Barbacks

Chefs and Cooks

Food Preparation Workers

Fast Food and Counter Workers

Dishwashers

Hosts/Hostesses, Restaurants, Lounges and Coffee Shops

Bakers

2. Entertainment & Events

Gambling Dealers

Gambling Change Persons and Booth Cashiers

Gambling Cage Workers

Gambling and Sports Book Writers and Runners

Dancers

Musicians and Singers

DJs (except radio)

Entertainers & Performers

Digital Content Creators

Ushers, Lobby Attendants and Ticket Takers

Locker Room, Coatroom and Dressing Room Attendants

3. Hospitality & Guest Services

Baggage Porters and Bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, Motel and Resort Desk Clerks

Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

4. Home Services

Home Maintenance and Repair Workers

Home Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers

Home Electricians

Home Plumbers

Home Heating/Air Conditioning Mechanics and Installers

Home Appliance Installers and Repairers

Home Cleaning Service Workers

Locksmiths

Roadside Assistance Workers

5. Personal Services

Personal Care and Service Workers

Private Event Planners

Private Event and Portrait Photographers

Private Event Videographers

Event Officiants

Pet Caretakers

Tutors

Nannies and Babysitters

6. Personal Appearance & Wellness

Skincare Specialists

Massage Therapists

Barbers, Hairdressers, Hairstylists and Cosmetologists

Shampooers

Manicurists and Pedicurists

Eyebrow Threading and Waxing Technicians

Makeup Artists

Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors

Tattoo Artists and Piercers

Tailors

Shoe and Leather Workers and Repairers

7. Recreation & Instruction

Golf Caddies

Self-Enrichment Teachers

Recreational and Tour Pilots

Tour Guides and Escorts

Travel Guides

Sports and Recreation Instructors

8. Transportation & delivery

Parking and Valet Attendants

Taxi and Rideshare Drivers and Chauffeurs

Shuttle Drivers

Goods Delivery People

Personal Vehicle and Equipment Cleaners

Private and Charter Bus Drivers

Water Taxi Operators and Charter Boat Workers

Rickshaw, Pedicab and Carriage Drivers

Home Movers

.