Hakeem Jeffries assured that Kristi Noem "will be one of the first people hauled up to Congress" if the Democrats regain the majority

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de agosto, 2025

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries threatened Monday to make Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noemone of the main focuses of the lower chamber's Oversight and Government Reform Committee if Democrats win her back in the midterm elections. The New York Democrat issued that threat during an interview on The Bulwark Podcast with journalist Tim Miller, to whom he explained thathe would take this action against Noem because of the "conduct" she has demonstrated in running the agency, which Jeffries said has executed numerous controversial actions over the past several months.

"It’s my expectation that Kristi Noem will be one of the first people hauled up to Congress shortly after the gavels change hands to get a real understanding for the American people as to this conduct that has taken place: The lack of respect for due process, for the rule of law, the unleashing of masked agents on law-abiding immigrant communities, and the disappearing of people in some instances, to other countries without any real evidence that criminal behavior took place. All of this is going to require aggressive Oversight activity," Jeffries said.

Controversial actions

During the interview, Jeffries detailed that some of the most controversial actions that have been implemented by the President's Administration Donald Trump would include the evasion of due process with different measures such as the dismissal of several cases in immigration courtsto initiate proceedings and the dismissal of several cases in immigration courts to initiate expedited deportation proceedings, circumventing judges' reviews and even sending numerous Venezuelan immigrants to the CECOT mega-jail in El Salvador without determining whether they had actually committed crimes or were part of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization.

Likewise, the New York Democrat denounced the way in which hooded agents have been carrying out immigration control operations and even arrests in courts, adding that, while he came to support the deportation of immigrants who have been convicted of different types of crimes, it was impossible for him to support deportations of law-abiding immigrant families, including in some instances, U.S. citizen children who’ve been sent overseas to a place that they’ve never known."