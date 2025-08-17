Judge extends restraining order against O'Rourke for backing Democrats in Texas leak

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de agosto, 2025

A Tarrant County court on Saturday strengthened a restraining order sought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) against former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke and his political organization, Powered by People. The move prohibits O'Rourke's committee from transferring money out of state after determining that its fundraising practices pose a risk of "imminent" and "irreparable" harm to Texas.

Fraud and bribery allegations

Judge Megan Fahey of the 348th District Court ruled that O'Rourke's organization engaged in "false, deceptive and fraudulent" acts under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, finding that it was raising and using contributions from Texans to defray personal expenses of Democratic lawmakers who left the state in an attempt to block new election maps.

As a result, the court barred banks and fundraising institutions, including platforms such as ActBlue, from transferring donations associated with O'Rourke or his committee in support of what it called an "unlawful scheme."

Political context The dispute comes amid the legislative battle over redistricting in Texas. Democratic state lawmakers left the state for nearly two weeks to stop approval of the maps, which give the GOP an advantage. This Friday, Republicans called a new special session, with the expectation that Democrats will return in the coming days.

Celebration from the prosecutor's office

Following the court decision, Attorney General Paxton asserted that the move confirms that in Texas "lawless actions have consequences." "His fraudulent attempt to pad the pockets of the rogue cowards abandoning Texas has been stopped, and now the court has rightly frozen his ability to continue to send money outside of Texas," he said.