Redistricting in Texas: Democratic lawmakers declare two "critical" conditions to return to the state

Published by Santiago Ospital 15 de agosto, 2025

Fugitive Democratic lawmakers in Texas declared their conditions for returning to the state, which they abandoned weeks ago to leave the GOP without quorum in its attempt to redraw electoral maps, gaining five congressional seats.

In an official statement, they said they will only return if two "critical" conditions are met, which could be consummated as early as Friday. "We'll be back when our conditions are met, with our legal team ready."

The first is that the Texas Legislature closes its first special session, called by Gov. Greg Abbott to redraw congressional districts. Although they had advanced this requirement during the week, they also assured that they would wait to confirm next steps until there was consensus among their ranks. They appear to have achieved this unity Thursday.

The second condition depends on their own party and another state: "The introduction of California's redistricting maps that would neutralize the Trump-Abbott voter suppression effort." These words refer to Governor Gavin Newsom's promise that he would counter in his own state by redrawing the Californian electoral maps, offsetting the five seats that the GOP would add in Texas.

On the same day that the Texan Democrats' statemen was released, Newsom called for a special election. It must first be approved by state lawmakers, then Californians can decide at the ballot box whether to redraw their state's districts:

"Under the advice of legal counsel, Democrats must return to Texas to build a strong public legislative record for the upcoming legal battle against a map that violates both the current Voting Rights Act and the Constitution," Texas House Democrats contended.

"Trump thought he could easily get his way in Texas with compliant Republicans, but Democrats fought back ferociously and took the fight to Trump across America. We will return to the House floor and to the courthouse with a clear message: the fight to protect voting rights has only just begun."

Obama meets with fugitive representatives



Also Thursday, Democratic lawmakers, on the run in several states governed by their party, received words of support from former President Barack Obama.

"I am so proud of the [Texas House Democrats] and the work that they’ve done. Their willingness to put themselves on the line to highlight the current assault on our democracy has set an example for what all of us have to do," Obama later wrote on social media.

According to Politico, the meeting was also attended by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization born to oppose gerrymandering, which it calls "a critical threat to our democracy." However, the committee now holds events and lobbies on social media to use the tactic against Trump.