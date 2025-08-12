Texas Supreme Court makes ’expedited’ schedule to handle Abbott's lawsuit against fugitive Democrats

Published by Víctor Mendoza 12 de agosto, 2025

The Texas Supreme Court has set an "expedited" schedule for the parties involved in the lawsuit filed by the Greg Abbott administration against the 13 Democratic lawmakers who fled and abandoned their duties to boycott a legislative session to file their respective briefs.

Specifically, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who went so far as to call for the impeachment and arrest of the absconded lawmakers, will have until Aug. 20 to submit his brief, while the Democrats have until Aug. 29 to respond.

Then, if required, Abbott will have until Sept. 4 to reply.

"Closer to consequences for Texas Democrats running away from their duties and spending the summer in California and Illinois," Abbott wrote on X

On Aug. 8, state Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the fugitive Democratic representatives to the Supreme Court.

In an interview with VOZ News, Paxton defended his reasons for suing the 13 Democratic congressmen. "We believe these legislators have a responsibility to do their jobs. We're making the argument that they are avoiding that. They publicly made statements that they're not going to be here to vote and represent their constituents. Somebody needs to show up. It's their responsibility to be there, and since they will not show up, these are people who have left the state, and they've said they won't do their jobs. We're asking the Supreme Court to replace them so that we can have people come in that will do that job," the state attorney general said.

Last Sunday, Abbott warned Democratic state lawmakers who fled to blue states to prevent passage of the new election maps that the threat of arrest hanging over them will last "literally years."