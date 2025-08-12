DeSantis poised to pick veteran Jay Collins as his next lieutenant governor

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de agosto, 2025

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already decided who will be his next lieutenant governor and a potential candidate for Florida's gubernatorial election, which will be held in the 2026 midterm elections.

It is state senator and Army veteran Jay Collins, one of his biggest allies of the Republican governor in the state legislature and a figure who has been gaining traction within the Sunshine State since his election as a state legislator in 2022.

According to Politico and other media who advanced the news, the decision by DeSantis is fully made and will be announced this Tuesday at a press conference to be held at the Tampa Green Berets Association, according to multiple sources familiar with Collins' choice for lieutenant governor.

DeSantis' decision, which comes after several months without a second-in-command since the appointment of then-lieutenant governor Jeannette Nuñez as president of Florida International University in Miami, comes at a sensitive time, with Republican Rep. Byron Donalds pushing his bid for Florida governor in 2026 with the backing from President Donald Trump and several state leaders such as Senator Rick Scott.

However, according to Politico, appointing Collins as lieutenant governor could mean a direct challenge to Donald's candidacy in the near future, as the state senator has shown interest not only in the lieutenant governor's post, but also in the state's top job.

In addition to his impressive military background—the state senator served in Iraq and Afghanistan during his 23 years in the military, losing part of a leg during his service—Collins has earned the respect of DeSantis and his allies by becoming an important figure in the state legislature.

For example, Collins was a leading proponent of the "Hope Florida" initiative pushed by Casey DeSantis- which came under heavy criticism in the Republican-dominated state House of Representatives.

Collins, elected in 2022 to the Florida Senate after defeating Democrat Janet Cruz in a Tampa district, also made a name for himself in June, when he traveled to the Middle East to help arrange rescue flights for Gov. DeSantis for Americans stranded in Israel in the middle of the conflict with Iran.

Collins' election as lieutenant governor also raises questions about the political future of Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, who was one of the favorites to succeed her husband as governor.

However, Casey DeSantis' few public intentions cooled expectations about her potential candidacy. Now, should Governor DeSantis endorse Collins as a candidate, everything seems to indicate that there will be a competitive Republican primary election against Rep. Donalds, which would also mean a direct clash of forces between President Trump and DeSantis himself in Florida.