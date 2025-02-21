President Trump publicly endorses Byron Donalds' possible candidacy for Florida governor

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, publicly expressed his support for the likely candidacy of Rep. Byron Donalds for governor of Florida in 2026. "I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024. I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Likewise, the president assured he felt confident that Donalds "will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said.

Possible rivals

While the Republican representative has not officially announced his candidacy, what is certain is that in January he told different media that he has told many of his donors that he would prepare to be the party's candidate for governor, which will become vacant following the imminent departure current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump's endorsement represents a huge advantage for Donalds, who is known for being supportive of the president's ideas, with a political career that has been on the rise. Different media reports have assured that the representative's possible rivals to replace DeSantis would be his wife and first lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis; former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.