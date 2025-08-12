Days after publicly asking for his resignation, Trump had an "interesting" meeting with the CEO of Intel

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump met with Intel CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. Just days after publicly calling for his resignation due to concerns about his ties to Chinese companies, the president met personally with Tan. Intel is the largest chipmaker in the United States.

The meeting, reported by Trump himself on his Truth Social account, was also attended by other important cabinet members.

"I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story," the chairman wrote on his social media.

"Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", he added.