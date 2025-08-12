Days after publicly asking for his resignation, Trump had an "interesting" meeting with the CEO of Intel
The meeting was also attended by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Donald Trump met with Intel CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. Just days after publicly calling for his resignation due to concerns about his ties to Chinese companies, the president met personally with Tan. Intel is the largest chipmaker in the United States.
The meeting, reported by Trump himself on his Truth Social account, was also attended by other important cabinet members.
"I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story," the chairman wrote on his social media.
"Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", he added.
Concerns about Tan and his ties to Chinese companies
"Reuters' review found that Tan controls more than 40 Chinese companies and funds as well as minority stakes in over 600 via investment firms he manages or owns. In many instances, he shares minority stake ownership with Chinese government entities," the media outlet noted.
In line with these concerns, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) wrote a letter to Intel Corporation's chairman of the board, Frank Yeary, requesting more information about Tan.
"Intel was awarded nearly $8 billion from the CHIPS and Science Act, the largest grant to a single company. Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations. Mr. Tan's associations raise questions about Intel's ability to fulfill these obligations," the Arkansas senator stated in his letter.