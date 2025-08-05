Voz media US Voz.us
Trump rules out Bessent as Federal Reserve chairman

The Republican assured that he will choose Jerome Powell's successor among the four finalists. Among them are Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett.

Bessent in Pennsylvania/ Andrew Caballero- Reynolds.

Bessent in Pennsylvania/ Andrew Caballero- Reynolds.AFP

Joaquín Núñez
Joaquín Núñez

Donald Trump ruled out nominating Scott Bessent as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve. While the current Treasury secretary had not been ruled out as Jerome Powell's successor, Trump took it upon himself to remove his name from consideration during an interview with CNBC.

In the midst of his public feud with Powell over his reluctance to lower interest rates, the president began exploring options to replace him in ten months.

One of the strongest options was Bessent, who, when asked about it, assured that he would comply with Trump's will.

However, in dialogue with CNBC, the Republican confirmed that the Treasury Secretary will not be the chosen one: "I love Scott, but he wants to stay where he is. He’s doing a great job, and he wants to do what he’s doing," Trump expressed. He added that he recently asked Bessent if he wanted to jump to the Fed, and that the answer was negative.

Powell's term at the helm of the Fed ends in May 2026, so Trump will be in charge of nominating his successor. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, among the leading names under consideration are Kevin Warsh, former governor of the Fed; Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council; David Malpass, former president of the World Bank; and Christopher Waller, current Fed governor.

Among them, Trump assured that both Warsh and Hassett are among the finalists for the post: "The two Kevins are doing well, and I have two other people that are doing well. I think that it’ll be one of four people."

Warsh, also a professor and scholar, was recently interviewed by Peter Robinson for the Hoover Institution's popular "Uncommon Knowledge" program. There, he was optimistic about the economic future of the United States, driven by innovation, productivity and population dynamism.

How is the chairman of the Federal Reserve chosen?

The process begins with the president, who chooses a candidate and sends him or her to the Senate for confirmation. It goes through the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, where it will have a hearing to answer questions from senators. If initially approved, it goes to the floor, where he only needs 51 votes in favor to be confirmed, or 50 plus the vice president's tie-breaker.

The term as chairman of the Federal Reserve lasts four years, and the chairman is eligible for re-election. For example, Alan Greenspan was nominated by Ronald Reagan in 1987 and remained in office until 2006, being re-elected during the terms of George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The Federal Reserve is also governed by a 7-member Board of Governors, all nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
