Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan is leaving the GOP and enlisting in the Democratic Party

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has confirmed that he is leaving the Republican Party and joining the Democratic Party.

In an opinion piece published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Duncan explained that his decision to switch parties had been gradually taking shape long before “Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.”

"My journey to becoming a Democrat started well before Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election in Georgia," Duncan wrote. "There is no date on a calendar or line in the sand that points to the exact moment in time my political heart changed, but it has."

In his article, the former Georgia lieutenant governor outlined several issues he believes the Republican Party has mishandled, including Medicaid, immigration, and gun policy, among others.

"The list of reasons why I am now a Democrat continues to grow. Most importantly, my decision puts me in the best possible position each day to love my neighbor," he concluded.

After serving for several years as a state representative, Duncan ran in the 2018 Republican primary for lieutenant governor of Georgia and won the runoff against his opponent.

In the general election for lieutenant governor of Georgia, Duncan narrowly defeated Democratic candidate Sarah Riggs Amico. He assumed office in 2019 alongside Governor Brian Kemp.

In 2022, Duncan announced he would not seek re-election, leaving office at the end of his term and being succeeded by Republican Burt Jones. He later spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.